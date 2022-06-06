The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It …
This evening in Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high tempera…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.