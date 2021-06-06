 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

The Carlisle area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

