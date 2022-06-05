Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.