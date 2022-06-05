Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
