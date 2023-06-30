Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until SAT 12:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
