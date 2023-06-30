Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until SAT 12:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.