The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 99. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ah…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Friday. I…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a sizzling ho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot …
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Partly c…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfec…