Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.