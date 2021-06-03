 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News