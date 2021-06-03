It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
