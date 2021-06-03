Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.