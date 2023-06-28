Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 39% chance o…
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Pe…
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The Carlisl…
Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees…