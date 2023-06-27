Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
