Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.