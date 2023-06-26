Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
