The Carlisle area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 94. 72 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
