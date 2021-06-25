Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.