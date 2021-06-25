Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expec…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a sizzling ho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar be…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Friday. I…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Today's …
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degree…