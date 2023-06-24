Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
