Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
