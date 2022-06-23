Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

