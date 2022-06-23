Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Carlisle. It lo…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day tomorro…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degree…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Rain is expected fo…
This evening in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Carlisle. It looks to rea…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect clea…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low near 65F. Winds E…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are e…