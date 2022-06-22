Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
