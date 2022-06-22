Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.