The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
