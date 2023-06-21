Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 deg…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is fore…