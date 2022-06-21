Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

