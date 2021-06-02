Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
