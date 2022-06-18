Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The area will see he…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light a…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Look…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. E…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…