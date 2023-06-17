Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect peri…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is fore…