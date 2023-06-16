Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect peri…
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorm…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is fore…