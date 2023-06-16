Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.