Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.