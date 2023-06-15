The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
