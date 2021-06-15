The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
