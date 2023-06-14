Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Carlisle. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorm…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies …