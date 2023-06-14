Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.