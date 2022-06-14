Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
