Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 12:37 AM EDT until MON 1:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Potential for severe thunders…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Periods…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees to…
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. It's likely to r…
Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the C…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and varia…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the …