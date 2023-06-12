Temperatures will be warm Monday in Carlisle. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Carlisle. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorm…
Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today,…