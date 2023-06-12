Temperatures will be warm Monday in Carlisle. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.