The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. …
This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. The forecast call…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Rain with thunderstorms by morning. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inc…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today.…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees.…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rai…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies early followed by some light rain later at night. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high tempera…