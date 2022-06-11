It will be a warm day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. …
This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. The forecast call…
This evening in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It …
For the drive home in Carlisle: Rain with thunderstorms by morning. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inc…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high tempera…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees.…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today.…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rai…