 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News