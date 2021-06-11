Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
