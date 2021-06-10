Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.