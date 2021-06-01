 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

{{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News