The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from SUN 12:00 PM EDT until SUN 10:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Y…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 tho…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Pa…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of …