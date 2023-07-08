The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91. 70 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69…
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Y…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Pa…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of …
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…