Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.