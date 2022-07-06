Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.