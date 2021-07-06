The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until TUE 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day to…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area …
This evening in Carlisle: Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturd…
This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of r…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Tuesday. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 thoug…