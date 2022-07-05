The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
