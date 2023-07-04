Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69…
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Y…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. There is a 50% ch…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today.…