 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Sentinel is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News