Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.