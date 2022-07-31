Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.