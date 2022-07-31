The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
