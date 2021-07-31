The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. …
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mainly clear overnight. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks lik…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Wednesday. It shou…
This evening in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Tuesday.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks li…