The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
This evening in Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. L…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Carl…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day tomorrow. …
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without a…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect p…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of s…
The Carlisle area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though …