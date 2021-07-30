Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There …
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks lik…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Wednesday. It shou…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will se…
This evening in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Tuesday.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area …