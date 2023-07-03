The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
