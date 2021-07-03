Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings…
Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of r…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfec…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures …
This evening in Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 thoug…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot …