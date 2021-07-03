Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.